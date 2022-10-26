AE Wealth Management LLC Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $536.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.73.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

