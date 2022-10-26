African Gold Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGACU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of African Gold Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:AGACU – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.95. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.93.
African Gold Acquisition Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on African Gold Acquisition (AGACU)
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.