AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.79

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.79 and last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 835271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

AIA Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90.

About AIA Group

(Get Rating)

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.