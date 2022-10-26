AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Trading 2% Higher

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 17,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 19,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

AirIQ Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Get AirIQ alerts:

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.23 million during the quarter.

AirIQ Company Profile

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AirIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.