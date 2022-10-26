Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.12% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
