Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.12% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 1,167,319 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 677,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,482,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 478,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

