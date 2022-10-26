Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.00M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.09 million.

Albany International Stock Performance

AIN stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.13. 2,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86. Albany International has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Albany International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Albany International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Albany International by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Albany International by 1,344.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

