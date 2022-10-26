Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $138.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.

Allstate Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $124.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.48. Allstate has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,377,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in Allstate by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

