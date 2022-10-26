Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 76,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 781,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

