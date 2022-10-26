Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) were up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

