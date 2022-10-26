American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in American International Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in American International Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in American International Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in American International Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American International Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of AIG opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

