American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Update

American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 738.9% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Premium Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HIPH remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,690. American Premium Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get American Premium Mining alerts:

About American Premium Mining

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

American Premium Mining Corporation focuses on supporting the blockchain ecosystem through proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mining of cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Premium Water Corporation and changed its name to American Premium Mining Corporation in May 2022. American Premium Mining Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for American Premium Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Premium Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.