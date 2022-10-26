American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Update

American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 738.9% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Premium Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HIPH remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,690. American Premium Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
About American Premium Mining
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Premium Mining (HIPH)
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for American Premium Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Premium Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.