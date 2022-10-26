American Tower (AMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Tower to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
American Tower Price Performance
AMT stock opened at $195.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40.
American Tower Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 546,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,565,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.50.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
