AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,546,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,294,000 after buying an additional 500,599 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,899,000 after buying an additional 459,018 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,688. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $152.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.29. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.