Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $52.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 172,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5,790.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

