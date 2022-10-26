Analysts Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Target Price at $166.14

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 4.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSM opened at $121.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.55. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.