Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,332.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 87,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 88,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $5.45 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.86.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

See Also

