Ardor Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.06 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $97.53 million and $2.06 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00081891 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00059081 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014760 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024507 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001363 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007478 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000181 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
