ASD Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.41 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. During the last week, ASD has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $65.41 million and $1.79 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0990 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10162038 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,078,284.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

