Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,977,000 after acquiring an additional 802,427 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 31.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,531,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,158,000 after purchasing an additional 609,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

ADI stock opened at $146.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.52 and a 200 day moving average of $155.73. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

