Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99. Assurant also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.81-$2.81 EPS.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.74. The company had a trading volume of 384,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,712. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $143.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Assurant will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Assurant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,970,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Assurant by 23.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,968,000 after buying an additional 151,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,433,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 21.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

