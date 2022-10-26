Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,733 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk Trading Up 4.2 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $215.72 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

