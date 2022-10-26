Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 6,863 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.6% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. 79,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,115. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 101.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,708. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

