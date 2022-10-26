Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Hercules Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Compass Point cut their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. 7,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,055. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 128.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $72.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,272.84%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

