Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $822,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.19.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.62. The stock had a trading volume of 292,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,630,354. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $249.88.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

