Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Invests $939,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 682.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 114,520 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,451,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $47.54. 59,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,540,112. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80.

