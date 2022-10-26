Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance
IJH stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.99. The company had a trading volume of 49,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.21 and a 200 day moving average of $241.46. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
