Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after buying an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,832,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,824,000 after purchasing an additional 422,415 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.86. 168,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,874,509. The firm has a market cap of $250.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $98.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

