Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given New GBX 675 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2022

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 675 ($8.16) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BZLYF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 789 ($9.53) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Investec raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 685 ($8.28) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Beazley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.14.

Beazley Price Performance

BZLYF remained flat at $6.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

