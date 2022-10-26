Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $155.77 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $155.77 million and $1.54 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.16 or 0.07338196 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00083482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00059860 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

