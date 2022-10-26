Biconomy Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.88 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Biconomy has a total market cap of $86.52 million and $7.88 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,979.45 or 0.29763901 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,707,962 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

