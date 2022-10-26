BinaryX (BNX) Hits Market Cap of $403.55 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $403.55 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for about $146.06 or 0.00704615 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,343.25 or 0.30547859 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011931 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,134,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,762,923 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.