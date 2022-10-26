Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen updated its FY22 guidance to $16.50-17.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $16.50-$17.15 EPS.
Biogen Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.56. 2,429,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,175. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $284.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Biogen by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 78.4% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
