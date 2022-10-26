Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen updated its FY22 guidance to $16.50-17.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $16.50-$17.15 EPS.

Biogen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.56. 2,429,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,175. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $284.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Biogen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Biogen by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 78.4% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Biogen

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $207.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.46.

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.