Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.50-$17.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$10.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.00 billion. Biogen also updated its FY22 guidance to $16.50-17.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.55.

Shares of BIIB traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $284.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.94.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Biogen by 22.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Biogen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 14.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

