Bitsubishi Price Reaches $85.34 (BITSU)

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Bitsubishi token can now be purchased for about $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on major exchanges. Bitsubishi has a total market capitalization of $27.02 billion and $71.00 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitsubishi has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi’s genesis date was April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

