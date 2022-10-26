boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.23

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHOOY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.