Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,612,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,019. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

