Brokerages Set Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Target Price at $55.33

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several brokerages have commented on SAH. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE SAH opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.94.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $3,867,576.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock worth $8,110,352. 36.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

