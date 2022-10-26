Brokers Offer Predictions for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $31.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.