Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.24% from the company’s current price.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.38.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CDNS traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.99. 62,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.04 and a 200-day moving average of $160.76.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,326,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,326,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,728 shares of company stock valued at $65,756,636. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 390.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 150,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after buying an additional 120,151 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

