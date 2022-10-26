Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $325.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $285.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.24.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $6.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.88. The company had a trading volume of 43,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $284.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.16.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

