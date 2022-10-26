CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Trading 7.5% Higher

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 30,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 94,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

CanAlaska Uranium Trading Up 7.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

