Cardano Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.27 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion and approximately $1.27 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001977 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.52 or 0.07350506 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00032711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00083372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00059680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,063,885,650 coins and its circulating supply is 34,310,933,039 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

