Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading 18.8% Higher

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 152,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 190,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price target on Cartier Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

