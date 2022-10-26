Cazoo Group (CZOO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect Cazoo Group to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CZOO opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Cazoo Group has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,763,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 80,388 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cazoo Group by 203.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,729,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cazoo Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cazoo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cazoo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $0.49 to $2.33 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.07.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

