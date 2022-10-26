Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.75.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

NYSE:FUN opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.60. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $509.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.50 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 772.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

