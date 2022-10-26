CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $108.20 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $108.20 million and $5.01 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,760.14 or 0.99976842 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002999 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00021868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00054199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00043950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00021574 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13132606 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,347,484.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

