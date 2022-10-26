Celer Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $106.98 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $106.98 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,396.97 or 0.30878337 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

