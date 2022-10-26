Celer Network Market Cap Hits $107.03 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $107.03 million and $5.79 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

