Celo Price Hits $0.72 on Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $337.85 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00003564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,979.45 or 0.29763901 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011625 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,917,103 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

