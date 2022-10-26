Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 60,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,627,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $697.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $2,159,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $216,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Century Aluminum by 84.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $485,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
