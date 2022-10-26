Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 60,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,627,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $697.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $856.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.03 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $2,159,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $216,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Century Aluminum by 84.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $485,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.